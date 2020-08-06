UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Waste Management Company Resumes Field Activities After Eid Operations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:33 PM

Waste management company resumes field activities after Eid operations

Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) has resumed its regular field activities after successful completion of Eid-ul-Azha operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) has resumed its regular field activities after successful completion of Eid-ul-Azha operations.

Project Director Albayrak Cagri Ozel visited various city localities on Thursday to monitor the regular field operations.

He expressed his satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements and acknowledged the hard work of the sanitary staff on the Eid days.

Mr Ozel also expressed his gratitude for the Lahorites for their cooperation in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

He said that the AWM collected and disposed of 22536.655 tonnes of animal offal and solid waste during the Eid days. Sanitary workers of Albayrak, along with 1,309 additional vehicles, remained in the field on the Eid days. As many as 3,500 complaints were received while resolution rate was 100 per cent.

Related Topics

Resolution Vehicles

Recent Stories

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

10 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

21 minutes ago

SEHA extends operating hours for specialities in h ..

36 minutes ago

Karak police arrest 70 proclaimed offenders in one ..

3 minutes ago

German Diplomat Killed in Beirut Blast - Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan contacts India over appointment of Kulbhu ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.