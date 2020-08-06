Waste management company resumes field activities after Eid operations

Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) has resumed its regular field activities after successful completion of Eid-ul-Azha operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) has resumed its regular field activities after successful completion of Eid-ul-Azha operations.

Project Director Albayrak Cagri Ozel visited various city localities on Thursday to monitor the regular field operations.

He expressed his satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements and acknowledged the hard work of the sanitary staff on the Eid days.

Mr Ozel also expressed his gratitude for the Lahorites for their cooperation in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

He said that the AWM collected and disposed of 22536.655 tonnes of animal offal and solid waste during the Eid days. Sanitary workers of Albayrak, along with 1,309 additional vehicles, remained in the field on the Eid days. As many as 3,500 complaints were received while resolution rate was 100 per cent.