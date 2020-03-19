Waste Management Company (WMC) fines 5 hospitals for throwing medical waste in open

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Waste Management Company (WMC) fined five private hospitals collectively worth Rs15, 000 for throwing medical waste in the open place on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Waste Management Company (WMC) fined five private hospitals collectively worth Rs15, 000 for throwing medical waste in the open place on Thursday.

Enforcement wing of the company took action against Haleema Hospital, Umar Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Zeenat Medical Complex and Irham Medical Complex following the direction of DC Amir Khatak.

MD WMC Nasir Shehzad Dogar said medical health units were directed to throw medical waste into containers of Municipal Corporation only. They were also directed to install incinator separately or arrange it collectively to dump the waste since it could cause immense dangerous for citizens health.

