Waste Management Company (WMC) fines educational institutes for throwing garbage on road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : The Waste Management Company (WMC) launched an action against educational institutions for throwing heaps and garbage on roads.

The official spokesman said at least three educational institutes on Bosan Road and Officer Colony were fined.

A fine of Rs2,000 each was imposed on the Lahore Grammar school and Britain School while Rs1,000 fine was imposed on British International School on Wednesday.

The Government Degree College for Women and Government Emerson College at Chungi No 6 were served notices over the issue.

Meanwhile, Shangrilla Bakers and Cuisine on the Bosan Road was also fined Rs 1,000.