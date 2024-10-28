Waste management outsourcing discussed

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday discussed different aspects of waste management outsourcing in district Khanewal to bring efficiency to waste collection and disposal.

In line with the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical steps are being taken to put in place an efficient waste management system in Khanewal district, the DC said while presiding over a meeting.

Officials discussed different matters pertaining to outsourcing solid waste management tasks and the DC ordered officials concerned to visit all the four tahsils and come up with a comprehensive plan.

Bukhari said an efficient solid waste management system was a priority of the Punjab government to ensure improved municipal services to the people.