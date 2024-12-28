Waste Management Outsourcing Process To Complete By Feb 12: Minister
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique said on Saturday that the Multan division would finalize its waste management outsourcing process by February 12.
He said contractors had been issued a strict one-month deadline to achieve a 'zero waste' target in the region. Presiding over a meeting here, he said the Punjab government had launched the transformative 'Suthra Punjab' campaign aimed at making the province waste-free. The campaign's core strategy was complete outsourcing of waste management system, an ambitious move set to modernise sanitation across Punjab, Zeeshan added.
He said that the initiative had already seen deployment of advanced machinery across all tehsils of the division's four districts, ensuring immediate relief for residents. He highlighted that innovative steps, such as the geo-tagging of garbage disposal sites and landfills, had been implemented to streamline operations.
Meanwhile, a new mobile app, 'Suthra Punjab Shehri', was now available to residents, guaranteeing resolution of complaints within two hours.
Citizens could also report waste-related issues through the dedicated helpline, 1139, ensuring comprehensive coverage for urban and rural areas alike.
Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan lauded the progress of the campaign, commending Multan division's leadership in implementing the initiative. She noted that deputy commissioners were closely monitoring the outsourcing process to ensure transparency and efficiency. “The new system will bridge the gap between urban and rural sanitation, creating a fair and sustainable waste management framework for all,” she added.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, members of provincial assembly, senior politicians, and other stakeholders. A detailed briefing by the waste management company highlighted the progress and strategies in place to meet the ambitious goals of the campaign.
