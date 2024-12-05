Waste management serious issue in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Institute of Urbanism (IOU) Dr Ijaz Ahmed on Thursday showed concerns over situation regarding waste management in the capital city, Islamabad, urging that the capital administration should take practical measures to get rid from this serious issue.

Addressing a press conference, he said that there is no proper system to manage the waste, resulting an increase in different diseases.

“Administration needs to do a lot of work to dispose of waste safely,” Dr Ijaz said while adding that currently, there is no world-class waste dumping site in the country.

He also said that plastic waste in Pakistan accounts for 42 percent, while food waste for 38 percent, which affects environmental change.

He also said that “our organization is working in I-10 and Farash Town and providing awareness through the community so people get knowledge regarding its effects.