Waste of water not being taken seriously: VC KU

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday observed that a great amount of water was wasted every day in our society and unfortunately, it was not being taken seriously

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday observed that a great amount of water was wasted every day in our society and unfortunately, it was not being taken seriously.

He stressed the importance of water in the lives of humans at the inaugural ceremony of the water filtration plant which has been established near the new building of the Faculty of Pharmacy, said a statement on Thursday.

The Ehsan Development Welfare Organization has set-up the water filter plant.

Quoting a research, Iraqi said that a research conducted recently has revealed that, there will be an acute shortage of water in Pakistan in the next 10 years.

He said that all concerned quarters have to create awareness about the proper use of water and should work together to save water supplying sources and supplies.

He said that we have to educate our children about the importance of water in our lives and the public should realize that we should not waste water. Awareness about the proper use of water among children from a young age would help society in preventing the wastage of water, he added.

Dr Iraqi stressed the need for an efficient water management system is badly needed coupled with an effective water monitoring system.

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Faiyaz Vaid, Professor Dr Muhammad Harris Shoaib, Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, Chairman Department of Computer Science Dr Nadeem Mehmood, and others were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, the honorary secretary Ehsan Development Welfare Organization Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi briefed the audience about the background of the Trust and said that they are working on a project to make Tharparkar district self-sufficient and green.

He said that the charitable organization has so far installed 88 reserve osmosis plants, open a school, and conduct a couple of free medical camps while distributed a good amount of facemasks and food supplies during the Covid19 pandemic in different locations of the Tharparkar.

"This is our first project at the University of Karachi and we have installed an ultra water filtration plant for students, visitors, and others. We hope that we will be able to do more projects with Karachi University".