Waste Paper Godown Catches Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Waste paper godown catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Waste paper material worth thousands of rupees was gutted when a fire erupted in a godown at Suggian Pul Taj Company, here on Sunday.

On receiving information, the Rescue-1122 vehicles and staff rushed to the site and started fire extinguishing operation. Volunteers succeeded to control the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

