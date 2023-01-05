Waste to energy project enters into second phase

Waste to Energy project of Lahore Waste Management Company has entered into second phase

A meeting on project was held between LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry and Punjab Power Development Board Managing Director Sania Awais in which various points of the project were discussed, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Expression of interest ad had been published in newspapers.

This project would be completed at the earliest as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

With regard to the project all relevant departments were on board.

Chairman Atif Chaudhry said that work on project would start within next four to five months.

Managing Director Sania Awais said that waste to energy project would be one window operation. She said this would be first waste to energy project of the country.