UrduPoint.com

Waste To Energy Project Enters Into Second Phase

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Waste to energy project enters into second phase

Waste to Energy project of Lahore Waste Management Company has entered into second phase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Waste to Energy project of Lahore Waste Management Company has entered into second phase.

A meeting on project was held between LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry and Punjab Power Development Board Managing Director Sania Awais in which various points of the project were discussed, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Expression of interest ad had been published in newspapers.

This project would be completed at the earliest as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

With regard to the project all relevant departments were on board.

Chairman Atif Chaudhry said that work on project would start within next four to five months.

Managing Director Sania Awais said that waste to energy project would be one window operation. She said this would be first waste to energy project of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Company All

Recent Stories

Mushaal urges UN to grant freedom to Kashmir like ..

Mushaal urges UN to grant freedom to Kashmir like East Timor, South Sudan

40 seconds ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bail, orders him to joi ..

Court extends Imran Khan's bail, orders him to join investigation

41 seconds ago
 Canadian Exports Fell to $47.5Bln in November 2022 ..

Canadian Exports Fell to $47.5Bln in November 2022 as Energy Sales Decreased - S ..

43 seconds ago
 Punjab Sports Minister performs ground-breaking ce ..

Punjab Sports Minister performs ground-breaking ceremony of Sports Center

45 seconds ago
 Bhutto still alive in hearts and minds of people: ..

Bhutto still alive in hearts and minds of people: Sindh Minister for Minorities ..

32 minutes ago
 IHC upheld to send employee on forced retirement

IHC upheld to send employee on forced retirement

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.