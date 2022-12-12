Waste-to-energy project to cut power production cost by 50pc: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A foreign delegation, comprising investors and led by Carsten Wenske, chief executive officer (CEO) of German firm Innovative Techno Plus, met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and expressed willingness to set up a waste-to-energy project in Lahore, and also expressed interest in investing in solar panel manufacturing.

The CM opined that cheap electricity would be provided by the waste-to-energy project and added that the Punjab cabinet had already approved expression of interest for the project. The generated electricity would be directly supplied to industrial estates and the project would be taken forward on a fast track, he said. The production cost of the electricity, obtained from the waste-to-energy project, would decrease by more than 50pc, the CM added.

It had also been decided to convert the street lights system to solar power under a private partnership mode. The commissioner's office, sports grounds and other institutions would also be converted to solar energy and a transmission and distribution company would be established for the transmission of electricity in Punjab, the CM stated.

The expats delegation included Muhammad Asif, Abdul Jabbar, Anjum Munir and Tanvir Shah. Sajid Bhatti MPA, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary local government, secretary energy, secretary industries, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company and others were also present.