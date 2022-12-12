Waste to energy projects helpful to control environmental pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Waste Management Company is active in implementing waste-to-electricity projects as such initiative are helpful to control environmental pollution.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company is active in implementing waste-to-electricity projects as such initiative are helpful to control environmental pollution.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, significant progress is being made in the LWMC waste-to-energy project.

After Norway, the China National Electric Engineering Company has also expressed interest in the waste-to-energy project.

The Chinese delegation, headed by Fan Xingrui, met LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar.

Ali Anan Qamar said, "Discussion on the Waste to Energy project has started with the delegation of China's National Engineering Company." Fan Xingrui said that Chinese Engineering Company is successfully operating 200 megawatt and 25-megawatt waste-to-energy plants in Thailand.

In Ethiopia, the production of 25 megawatts of electricity from the waste-to-energy plant is also going on successfully, he added.

Ali Anan Qamar said that after receiving valid proposals, the matter would be taken to the Chief Minister's Office.

He said that China's National Electric Engineering Company's interest in the waste-to-energy project is delightful.

He further said, "China is our friendly country, and we will provide all possible support for the project."Waste-to-energy projects are possible with the support of the people, he added.