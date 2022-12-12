UrduPoint.com

Waste To Energy Projects Helpful To Control Environmental Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Waste to energy projects helpful to control environmental pollution

The Lahore Waste Management Company is active in implementing waste-to-electricity projects as such initiative are helpful to control environmental pollution.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company is active in implementing waste-to-electricity projects as such initiative are helpful to control environmental pollution.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, significant progress is being made in the LWMC waste-to-energy project.

After Norway, the China National Electric Engineering Company has also expressed interest in the waste-to-energy project.

The Chinese delegation, headed by Fan Xingrui, met LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar.

Ali Anan Qamar said, "Discussion on the Waste to Energy project has started with the delegation of China's National Engineering Company." Fan Xingrui said that Chinese Engineering Company is successfully operating 200 megawatt and 25-megawatt waste-to-energy plants in Thailand.

In Ethiopia, the production of 25 megawatts of electricity from the waste-to-energy plant is also going on successfully, he added.

Ali Anan Qamar said that after receiving valid proposals, the matter would be taken to the Chief Minister's Office.

He said that China's National Electric Engineering Company's interest in the waste-to-energy project is delightful.

He further said, "China is our friendly country, and we will provide all possible support for the project."Waste-to-energy projects are possible with the support of the people, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Thailand Electricity China Norway Company Progress Ethiopia All From

Recent Stories

Zartaj Gul meets CM

Zartaj Gul meets CM

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan track record in counter terrorism is grea ..

Pakistan track record in counter terrorism is great; Lt. Gen. Nasir Janjua

3 minutes ago
 2 illegal colonies sealed

2 illegal colonies sealed

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Thoroughly Checking Its Transp ..

European Commission Thoroughly Checking Its Transparency Register Amid Bribery S ..

3 minutes ago
 Daily Mail's apology vindicates Pakistan, thwarts ..

Daily Mail's apology vindicates Pakistan, thwarts anti-state conspiracy: PM

11 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting with SSGC officials regarding ga ..

DC chairs meeting with SSGC officials regarding gas supply

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.