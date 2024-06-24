Waste workers appreciated for best cleanliness on Eid

In line with the instructions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In line with the instructions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration held

a ceremony in honour of waste workers, supervisors of different departments to appreciate

them here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh presided over the ceremony participated by the

officers of the district administration, the Faisalabad Waste Management Company, District Council,

Local government and Municipal Committees.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the staff’s performance for removal and dumping of offal/hides

and waste of sacrificial animals during Eid days.

He termed the cleanliness operation, a historical achievement and said that it was a result of good

team work and effective implementation of the cleanliness plan.

Later, certificates of appreciation were given to supervisors and officers.