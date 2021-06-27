UrduPoint.com
Watch And Ward Policy Crucial To Curb Sale Of Petrol With Inaccurate Measuring

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A watch and ward policy is crucial to curb sale of petrol with inaccurate measuring at fuel stations as intermittent inspections by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration could not yield positive results and this unfair practice goes unabated.

The motorists, desirous to some respite, have alleged some petrol pumps in Federal Capital who were fleecing them to mint extra bucks.

"My car's fuel tank is 50 liter according to manual but I have been paying for 60 liters to get it fully filled," a motorist at a fuel station near Golra Sharif told APP on Sunday.

Azhar, another motorist at a fuel station in Tiramri, a sub-urban area of Islamabad, said that short fuel measuring was one of the most common frauds as there were multiple tricks opted by petrol pumps staff to hoodwink the customers. He claimed that a short-stop trick was very common which was used by most of the fueling stations. "If you have asked for fuel worth Rs. 1,500, the attendant at the petrol pump will re-fuel your vehicle for a lesser amount and stop at say Rs 500. When someone points out his mistake and ask for petrol worth Rs 1,000 more, he pretends to reset the machine but actually would not do it.

"While your attention is diverted, he (attendant) will just resume from Rs. 500 and again stop at Rs 1,000. At the end, you got fuel worth Rs 1000 for Rs 1500," he asserted. Sometimes the attendant did not even ensure zero-meter at machine before refueling, he noted.

Fawad Khan, a motorist at Tarnol area, claimed that certain petrol pumps were using dispensing tricks to fleece vehicle owners. This included tampering with dispensing nozzle and the machine. He regretted that the pump owners did not allow the customers to measure the fuel in case of suspicion. He urged the local administration to bind the fuel pumps owners to provide this facility for all customers on their request.

When contacted, an official of ICT administration said that teams of its relevant department were inspecting various petrol pumps and taking actions against those found selling inaccurate measuring of petrol.

During recent raids, he said nine nozzles of a pump situated at posh area of Federal Capital and eight nozzles of a fuel station at Constitution Avenue have been sealed due to less measurement.

