Watchman Foils Theft Attempt, Hands Over Thieves To Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A watchman foiled a theft attempt and apprehended two accused with the help of the people while they were attempting to break into a fertilizers shop at Adda Pir Juggi More in the suburbs of the city on Monday.

Gull Khan said, he noticed a man accompanying two others was trying to enter a fertilizers shop after opening the locks.

He immediately approached the accused and apprehended two of them with the help of the people, however, the third one managed to escape.

Police reached the spot after receiving information where accused Liaquat and Nadeem were handed over to them. Further investigations were in progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

