Watchman injured in militants' armed attack

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Unidentified militants here on Wednesday stormed into the under construction building of University of Lakki Marwat but retreated on resistance shown by the watchman.

They attacked the watchman on duty Sardaraz Khan and left him in injured condition while taking along his weapon, district police said.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy police contingent reached the spot, shifted the injured watchman to the hospital and started a search operation in the area.