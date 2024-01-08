Watchman injured while resisting robbery attempt

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Watchmen foiled an attempt of theft by putting his life at risk in tha Kasba Gujarat Police Station jurisdiction of Muzzafargarh.

Some unidentified number of thieves escaped after shooting the watchmen when they later put up resistance to their looting spree at the main bazaar of Kasba Gujarat.

As a result of which one of the suspected thieves shot and injured the watchmen named Mohammed Iqbal 48, a resident of Kasba Gujarat, son of Sultan Muhammad.

Rescuers reached out to the injured person before informing the police of the concerned jurisdiction.

The wounded man was shifted to DHQ hospital after being given first aid on the spot.

Officials of Kasba Gujarat Police Station started an investigation.