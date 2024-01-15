Open Menu

Watchman Injures In Theft Attempt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Watchman injures in theft attempt

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A watchman foiled attempt of theft by putting his life at risk, police said.

Some unidentified number of thieves escaped after shooting the watchmen when they later put up resistance to their looting spree at the main bazaar of Kasba Gujarat.

As a result of which Mohammed Iqbal 48, a resident of Kasba Gujarat, son of Sultan Muhammad got injuries on his leg.

Rescuers reached out to the injured person and shifted to DHQ Hospital.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed and started investigation.

