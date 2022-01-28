UrduPoint.com

Watchman Shot Dead By Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Watchman shot dead by dacoits

A watchman of a village was shot dead by unknown dacoits for resisting in a dacoity bid here in a Village 301/EB in premises of Sahuka police station on Thursday night

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A watchman of a village was shot dead by unknown dacoits for resisting in a dacoity bid here in a Village 301/EB in premises of Sahuka police station on Thursday night.

According to police sources, 50 year old Muhammad Aslam was performing duties of a private watchman in the village from the last few months.

On Thursday, two unidentified armed outlaws attempted to enter a house when the watchman started shouting.

In the meantime, the criminals opened fire and killed Muhammad Aslam before escaping from the scene.

Sahuka Police have registered the case and started the investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the third incident of firing on watchman in limits of Sahuka police station from last few days.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Malaysian floods caused $1.4 bn in losses: governm ..

Malaysian floods caused $1.4 bn in losses: government

28 seconds ago
 EU chief told to look for text messages to Pfizer ..

EU chief told to look for text messages to Pfizer CEO

32 seconds ago
 Kenya boosts security after terror warnings

Kenya boosts security after terror warnings

33 seconds ago
 Top SoftBank exec quits after reported clash over ..

Top SoftBank exec quits after reported clash over compensation

35 seconds ago
 EU Carbon Regulation Poses Challenge for Russia, B ..

EU Carbon Regulation Poses Challenge for Russia, But Discrimination Unacceptable ..

16 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Minsk to Engage in Military Confli ..

Lukashenko Says Minsk to Engage in Military Conflict in Event of Aggression Agai ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>