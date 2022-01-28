Watchman shot dead by dacoits

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A watchman of a village was shot dead by unknown dacoits for resisting in a dacoity bid here in a Village 301/EB in premises of Sahuka police station on Thursday night.

According to police sources, 50 year old Muhammad Aslam was performing duties of a private watchman in the village from the last few months.

On Thursday, two unidentified armed outlaws attempted to enter a house when the watchman started shouting.

In the meantime, the criminals opened fire and killed Muhammad Aslam before escaping from the scene.

Sahuka Police have registered the case and started the investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the third incident of firing on watchman in limits of Sahuka police station from last few days.