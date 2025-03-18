Watchman shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A watchman shot dead by unknown assailants at the Haji Jalal Shah solar boring within the limits of Gomal University police station on Tuesday.

According to police, 22-year-old Saqlain, son of Ghulam Abbas, was performing his duty at the solar boring site when unknown attackers suddenly opened fire on him, resulting in his immediate death.

The assailants fled the scene after the shooting, and no arrests have been made so far.

The local police have registered a case and initiated investigations.

The authorities have stated that efforts were underway to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.