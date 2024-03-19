Watchman Shot Dead Near Jamshoro District
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 10:04 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A watchman was killed by robbers who were stealing 5,000 kilogram of wheat bags from a flour mill near Jamshoro district, police reported on Tuesday.
According to Kotri SITE police of Jamshoro district, the robbers opened fire at watchman for showing resistance.
The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Kotri Industrial zone at Haji Nawab Flour Mills.
The police said that ill-fated person identified as Ghansham Das was beaten before killing on showing resistance to robbers who were trying to take away 5000 kg wheat from the flour mill.
The manager of the Mill Wali Muhammad told police that the robbers took away 50 wheat bags of 100 kg each.
Meanwhile, SSP Jamshoro Tariq Nawaz visited the Mill area after the incident and briefed the media that a team of police had started investigation regarding killing of the watchman.
The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Kotri for postmortem, he said.
APP/zmb/
