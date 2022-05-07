Watchmen to be deployed in graveyards

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the provincial government has decided to take effective measures to improve security and management of graveyards in the wake of incidents of desecration of bodies in Okara and Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the provincial government has decided to take effective measures to improve security and management of graveyards in the wake of incidents of desecration of bodies in Okara and Gujrat.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The chief secretary directed the officers to arrest culprits and prosecute them as per law. He said that a database of fingerprints of criminals should be prepared in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) with the help of police.

On this occasion, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the RPOs that officials should also keep an eye on graveyards during patrols.

The meeting decided to form management committees and deploy watchmen for the security of graveyards.

The participants also agreed on a proposal to enhance the punishment for the crime of desecrationof a corpse.

The additional chief secretary (home), IG Police, secretaries, prosecution, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.