UrduPoint.com

Watchmen To Be Deployed In Graveyards

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Watchmen to be deployed in graveyards

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the provincial government has decided to take effective measures to improve security and management of graveyards in the wake of incidents of desecration of bodies in Okara and Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the provincial government has decided to take effective measures to improve security and management of graveyards in the wake of incidents of desecration of bodies in Okara and Gujrat.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The chief secretary directed the officers to arrest culprits and prosecute them as per law. He said that a database of fingerprints of criminals should be prepared in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) with the help of police.

On this occasion, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the RPOs that officials should also keep an eye on graveyards during patrols.

The meeting decided to form management committees and deploy watchmen for the security of graveyards.

The participants also agreed on a proposal to enhance the punishment for the crime of desecrationof a corpse.

The additional chief secretary (home), IG Police, secretaries, prosecution, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Gujrat Okara Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Indian troops, dreaded agencies continue CASOs, ra ..

Indian troops, dreaded agencies continue CASOs, raids in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Y ..

HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Yousuf Kausar Bhatti

2 minutes ago
 'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' being held to provide r ..

'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' being held to provide relief to citizens: Deputy Comm ..

2 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President expresses concerns over acute wat ..

HCSTSI President expresses concerns over acute water shortage for agriculture fi ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Military Receives First Domestic Air Defen ..

Turkish Military Receives First Domestic Air Defense Control System - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister announces mega development package ..

Prime Minister announces mega development package for Shangla

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.