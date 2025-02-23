Watchmen Who Killed Youth, Lynched By Mob In Galiyat
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A dispute over car parking in Galiyat led to the killing of a young man, followed by an enraged mob lynching the accused watchman.
According to local police on Sunday, the incident took place in the Seer Gharbi area of Changla Gali police station’s jurisdiction.
Police said Imran Abbasi, a local youth, parked his car in a housing society’s parking lot and went home. When he returned the next day, an argument ensued with the watchman.
During the altercation, the watchman, identified as Khan Zaman, repeatedly stabbed Imran Abbasi, killing him on the spot and injuring his brother.
As soon as the news spread, a large number of local residents gathered at the scene, setting five houses in the society on fire.
Following the incident, police promptly arrived at the scene and arrested the accused watchman, hiding in the basement of a building.
However, as soon as he was brought out, the furious mob took control of the situation, beating the watchman to death with sticks and stones.
Several police officers were also injured in the violence. The watchman’s body was later shifted to Abbottabad Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Recent Stories
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi gears up for ICC Champions Trophy 20256 minutes ago
-
Watchmen who killed youth, lynched by mob in Galiyat6 minutes ago
-
PTI’s narrative has failed: Kausar Kazmi6 minutes ago
-
H-9 Itwar bazaar popular shopping point offers affordable prices16 minutes ago
-
DC for eleborate security measures for Champions Trophy matches16 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize all arrangements to regulate traffic on city roads during Champions Trophy matches16 minutes ago
-
National Cricket team must perform it's best to defeat India today, CM Murad says16 minutes ago
-
KP universities to soon have permanent VCs: Meena Khan26 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held46 minutes ago
-
Illegal oil processing unit unearthed56 minutes ago
-
Completion of new DHQ building by June 30, 2025 is top priority56 minutes ago
-
Three gangsters held56 minutes ago