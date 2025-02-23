Open Menu

Watchmen Who Killed Youth, Lynched By Mob In Galiyat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Watchmen who killed youth, lynched by mob in Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A dispute over car parking in Galiyat led to the killing of a young man, followed by an enraged mob lynching the accused watchman.

According to local police on Sunday, the incident took place in the Seer Gharbi area of Changla Gali police station’s jurisdiction.

Police said Imran Abbasi, a local youth, parked his car in a housing society’s parking lot and went home. When he returned the next day, an argument ensued with the watchman.

During the altercation, the watchman, identified as Khan Zaman, repeatedly stabbed Imran Abbasi, killing him on the spot and injuring his brother.

As soon as the news spread, a large number of local residents gathered at the scene, setting five houses in the society on fire.

Following the incident, police promptly arrived at the scene and arrested the accused watchman, hiding in the basement of a building.

However, as soon as he was brought out, the furious mob took control of the situation, beating the watchman to death with sticks and stones.

Several police officers were also injured in the violence. The watchman’s body was later shifted to Abbottabad Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Recent Stories

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

55 seconds ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

31 minutes ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

46 minutes ago
 UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

2 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan