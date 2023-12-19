Open Menu

Water Accounting, Resources Assessment Standards Stressed To Address Water Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan is grappling with critical water challenges that could have severe consequences for its economy and society. The urgency of the situation to this effect was recognized at a consultative workshop on water accounting and water resources assessment standards, organized by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan, with funding from UKaid here Tuesday to support the implementation of National Water Policy

Following a federal-level water accounting workshop held in March this year, a series of provincial-level workshops are now being held to better assess the status of water accounting mechanisms within each province and to enhance the capacity of provincial departments in this regard.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director, Water, food and Ecosystems, IWMI through virtual interaction provided an insightful overview of the WRAP programme and its component one which focused on the climate resilient solutions for improving water governance (CRS-IWaG).

He said, “Let's pave the way for a sustainable future, identifying hotspots and solutions for better water management in Balochistan, by unveiling a game-changing water accounting framework to track water sources, consumption, and availability”. He offered stakeholders to visit Okara district where most of the climate resilient solutions are being implemented that could be up-scaled to other districts of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Vice Chancellor Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) who was the chief guest on this occasion, said that Balochistan was impacted due to acute water shortages and climate change.

This consultative workshop at Quetta by the IWMI Pakistan is timely bringing all stakeholders in one room to address water measurement and accountability. Academia and universities can provide essential expertise and build future capacity for managing water accountability on scientific grounds using artificial intelligence, he expressed.

Dr. Jahanzeb Masud Cheema, Water Resources Management Researcher, IWMI, emphasized on the need of developing a national level water accounting framework in consultation with the provinces.

Kanwal Waqar, Gender and Youth Specialist Researcher, delved into the importance of gender diversity, inclusivity, equality and equity in the WRAP programme. She said gender equity and social inclusion (GESI) are integral to our efforts.

The objective of the consultation was to enhance water governance through climate-resilient solutions, implementing Federal and provincial-level climate-smart interventions.

