UrduPoint.com

Water And Power Development Authority (WAPDA) To Add 10,000 MW Hydel Electricity, 12 MAF Water Storage By 2030

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to add 10,000 MW hydel electricity, 12 MAF water storage by 2030

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will add as much as 10,000 MW of low-cost, green and clean hydel electricity to enhance power generation capacity of the country by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will add as much as 10,000 MW of low-cost, green and clean hydel electricity to enhance power generation capacity of the country by 2030.

Consequently, the hydel generation would become double to about 20,000 MW from 9,500 MW. In addition, the gross water storage capacity in the country will also enhance by another 12 MAF. This will be a major contribution by WAPDA for economic stability and social uplift of Pakistan.

This was stated by Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, while addressing the first conference of the general managers and project directors, said a press release.

The 2-day conference was held at WAPDA house to review progress on the under-construction projects and discuss the issues to find out ways and means for effective implementation of these projects.

Member finance, member water, member power, general managers and project directors from across the country attended the conference.

Addressing the conference, the chairman said that WAPDA has been a tremendous organisation, which had led the national development for decades.

Referring to the development portfolio of projects in hand, the chairman said that WAPDA was the only organisation in the world that was simultaneously constructing the largest number of water and hydropower projects.

During the 2-day conference, the general managers and projects directors made detailed presentations about their projects, which included Diamer Basha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Mohmand Dam, Tarbela 5th Extension, K-IV, Nai Gaj Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Kachhi Canal etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Electricity Water WAPDA Dam Progress Tangi From

Recent Stories

Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati pr ..

Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati produce in Sharjah

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana inaugura ..

Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana inaugurates book fair

1 minute ago
 Sunak Says UK Will Continue to Support Ukraine to ..

Sunak Says UK Will Continue to Support Ukraine to Ensure Military Victory in 202 ..

1 minute ago
 2 of 6 injured in Okara fireworks factory fire, di ..

2 of 6 injured in Okara fireworks factory fire, die in Lahore

1 minute ago
 White House on F-16s: US Will Continue to Discuss ..

White House on F-16s: US Will Continue to Discuss Military Capabilities With Kie ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.