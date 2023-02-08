Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to add 10,000 MW hydel electricity, 12 MAF water storage by 2030

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will add as much as 10,000 MW of low-cost, green and clean hydel electricity to enhance power generation capacity of the country by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will add as much as 10,000 MW of low-cost, green and clean hydel electricity to enhance power generation capacity of the country by 2030.

Consequently, the hydel generation would become double to about 20,000 MW from 9,500 MW. In addition, the gross water storage capacity in the country will also enhance by another 12 MAF. This will be a major contribution by WAPDA for economic stability and social uplift of Pakistan.

This was stated by Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, while addressing the first conference of the general managers and project directors, said a press release.

The 2-day conference was held at WAPDA house to review progress on the under-construction projects and discuss the issues to find out ways and means for effective implementation of these projects.

Member finance, member water, member power, general managers and project directors from across the country attended the conference.

Addressing the conference, the chairman said that WAPDA has been a tremendous organisation, which had led the national development for decades.

Referring to the development portfolio of projects in hand, the chairman said that WAPDA was the only organisation in the world that was simultaneously constructing the largest number of water and hydropower projects.

During the 2-day conference, the general managers and projects directors made detailed presentations about their projects, which included Diamer Basha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Mohmand Dam, Tarbela 5th Extension, K-IV, Nai Gaj Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Kachhi Canal etc.