Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Disconnects 83 Illegal Connections

February 15, 2023

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 83 illegal connections

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 83 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 83 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed the officials to ensure 100 per cent recovery from all defaulters, especially commercial defaulters.

The teams have accelerated the campaign against defaulters and sent 102 mega defaulters' challans to court.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmad said the special disconnection teams along with the police force were active for recovery of pending dues.

The WASA consumers were given a deadline to ensure submitting their dues and get their sewerage and water supply connections regularised to avert any inconvenience.

