UrduPoint.com

Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Disconnects 91 Illegal Connections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 illegal connections

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Thursday disconnected connections of 91 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Thursday disconnected connections of 91 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed the relevant officials to ensure 100 percent recovery from all the defaulters, especially commercial defaulters.

The teams have accelerated the campaign against defaulters and sent 138 mega defaulter's challans to court.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmad said that the special disconnection teams along with the police force were active for the recovery of pending dues.

The WASA consumers were given a deadline to ensure submitting their dues and get their sewerage and water supply connections regularized to avert any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Police Water All From Court

Recent Stories

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis C ..

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships

5 minutes ago
 Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

5 minutes ago
 President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerc ..

President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) keen t ..

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conf ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conference &#039;Maamen&#039;

16 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

5 minutes ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegate visits FDA c ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegate visits FDA complex, calls on DG

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.