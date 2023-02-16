Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 illegal connections

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Thursday disconnected connections of 91 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Thursday disconnected connections of 91 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed the relevant officials to ensure 100 percent recovery from all the defaulters, especially commercial defaulters.

The teams have accelerated the campaign against defaulters and sent 138 mega defaulter's challans to court.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmad said that the special disconnection teams along with the police force were active for the recovery of pending dues.

The WASA consumers were given a deadline to ensure submitting their dues and get their sewerage and water supply connections regularized to avert any inconvenience.