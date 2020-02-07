Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 500 connections of defaulters in Feb

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected about 500 sewerage connections of defaulters during ongoing drive against chronic and running defaulters launched from this month

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected about 500 sewerage connections of defaulters during ongoing drive against chronic and running defaulters launched from this month.

According to WASA spokesman Hassan Bukhari , the 16 WASA disconntion teams were conducting raids against defaulters on daily basis in various parts of the city while about 100 sewerage connections disconntion target set daily.

He said that WASA had established in 1992 while there were over Rs one billion pending dues since 1999.

He said that the teams have speed up the crackdown against chronic and running defaulters to ensure maximum recovery of pending dues, under the directions of Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio.

He said that there were 345,000 sewerage, water supply and drainage connections in the city. He said that Rs 38 million recovered out of Rs 40 million set target last month while Rs 50 million target set for February.

About ongoing amnesty scheme for WASA consumers to regularize their illegal connections with payment of single fee, Bukhari said that illegal connections holders should avail the scheme.

He said that amnesty scheme will benefit commercial and industrial consumers as their connection fee is above Rs 50000 per connection. He said that illegal connections could be regularized with single fee instead of three times fee during the drive. He said that WASA disconnection teams were asked to aware the people about the amnesty scheme so that maximum consumers get their connections regularized.

He said that the amnesty scheme will continue in February and crackdown against illegal connections holders will be launched from next month.

