Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) get new machinery

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:31 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started test operation after successfully replacing pumping machinery at its Inline Booster station in Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started test operation after successfully replacing pumping machinery at its Inline Booster station in Chiniot.

During a meeting Managing Director (MD) WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary apprised said that this project was completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 1 billion provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under Aid in Grant.

He said that thirty years ago pumping machinery was installed at Inline Booster Station Chiniot and Terminal Reservoir Faisalabad which became old and was causing problems in supply of drinking water.

WASA replaced the old machinery at all six pumps of Inline Booster Station Chiniot with Rs.1 billion Aid in Grant of JICA.

Under this project, 4 pumps of 28 cusecs capacity each and 2 pumps of 14 cusecs capacity each were installed at Inline Booster Station Chiniot, he said, adding that this project will also help in redressing the complaints of low water pressure at consumers' end.

Deputy Managing Director WASA Adnan Nisar, Director I&C Ghulam Ali, Director Water Saqib Raza, Director Water Resources Ejaz Lateef and others were also present on the occasion.

