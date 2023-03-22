Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) organizes program to celebrate World Water Day

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Wednesday organized a program to celebrate World Water Day and highlight the importance of water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Wednesday organized a program to celebrate World Water Day and highlight the importance of water.

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Saif Anwar Jappa addressing the participants said that today the world was facing many problems including the shortage of clean drinking water.

"In view of the shortage of water in Potohar Region, we should accelerate efforts to preserve ground and surface water," he added.

"It is need of the hour to make every citizen aware of the importance of water because in coming time, there will be wars over the distribution of water, so we should use water carefully. As Muslims, our religion also prevents us from wasting water," he said.

WASA Rawalpindi was trying to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, he informed.

The event was attended by Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer, WASA and RDA officers and a large number of the employees.

MD WASA said like other parts of the country, the citizens here were also facing water shortage, which was mainly due to the decrease in the level of underground water and lack of timely construction of new water reservoirs.

In this situation where WASA was making every possible effort to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, it was also responsibility of the citizen to use water carefully and try to save this priceless blessing of Allah Almighty, he added.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play their due role to conserve water.

He also asked the citizens to cooperate with WASA and pay their water and sewerage bills on time.

The MD further said that in order to save and prevent wastage of water, WASA had improved the quality of water and taking measures to eliminate underground water leakages, which would not only save water but also help eliminate dengue.

He urged the officials to further improve the service delivery so as to enable uninterrupted water supply to the citizens during Ramazan.

The MD said that the supply of clean drinking water to the citizens would be ensured from the filtration plants during 'sehri and iftar' time.

Steps were also being taken for immediate repair in case of malfunction of tube-wells, he said adding, negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

All the participants also took part in an awareness walk on Murree Road.

According to a WASA spokesman, the program was organized to sensitize the public about the importance of utilizing water judiciously.