Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered Rs 100 mln

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) increased its recovery from Rs 50 million to Rs 100 million during the last 2.5 years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) increased its recovery from Rs 50 million to Rs 100 million during the last 2.5 years.

According to Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary here on Wednesday,during the ongoing campaign against illegal connection, customers,field staff WASA disconnected number of illegal water supply and sewerage connections and recovered Rs 100 million.