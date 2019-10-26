Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) scales up water charges

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has approved a hike in water bills of hotels, stores, plazas, cinemas, laundries, beauty parlors, Barbour shops, petrol pumps, service stations, cottage industries and bottles factories along with approving increase in commercial and domestic bills

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has approved a hike in water bills of hotels, stores, plazas, cinemas, laundries, beauty parlors, Barbour shops, petrol pumps, service stations, cottage industries and bottles factories along with approving increase in commercial and domestic bills.This hike in water charges was approved unanimously according to WASA authority.Bills of Mosques and religious places would not be included in this.Domestic water rate of 1 to 5 Marla houses has been increased to Rs 225 monthly from Rs 98, water rate of 5 to 7 Marla houses has been increased to Rs 400 from Rs 160, water rate of 7 to 10 Marla houses has been increased to Rs 500 monthly from Rs 220, water rate of 10 to 15 Marla houses has been increased to Rs 650 from Rs 250, water rate of 15 to 20 Marla houses has been increased to Rs 800 from Rs 375, water rate of 20 to 25 Marla houses has been increased to Rs 1000 from Rs 625, water rate of 25 to 30 Marla houses has been increased to Rs 1200 from Rs 688, water rate of 30 Marla to 2 Kanal houses has been increased to Rs 1450 from Rs 795 monthly, water rate of bigger houses than 2 Kanal has been increased to Rs 1500 from Rs 883 monthly.

In sohan village, water rate of 10 Marla houses has been increased to Rs 150 from Rs 94 and Rs 300 on bigger houses than 10 Marla.On the other hand, a huge increase has been made in the commercial water bills too.