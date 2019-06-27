Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) set up nine emergency camps during rains in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) set up nine emergency camps in various parts of the city to deal with any emergent situation during monsoon and rainy season.

Spokesman of WASA said here Thursday that these camps would remain active round the clock which were setup in various parts of the city including Main Susan road Madina town, LCM High school Sammundri road, Allama Iqbal colony chowk Sammundri road, Boharwala ground Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar, PS-36 Ahmad Nagar, Gulshan colony Narwala road, Jhang road Disposal Station near Rescue 1122 station, Millat chowk near petrol Pump Sheikhupura Road and Kalmay Wali Tenki Gulistan Colony No.

2.

Necessary machinery and gadgets along with rescue staff and de-watering pumps would also be available at these camps 24 hours, he added.

The spokesman further said that a control room has also been set up at the WASA main office to monitor and supervise the performance and working of emergency camps. The people can get their complaints lodged at WASA free helpline 1334 or through Whatsapp number 0321-9991334, he added.