Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) stages cleanliness walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) organized an awareness walk regarding cleanliness here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) organized an awareness walk regarding cleanliness here on Wednesday.

WASA Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry led the walk which started from WASA complex and the participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans regarding importance of cleanliness.

Speaking on the occasion, the WASA Managing Director said that world survey indicated that Pakistan stood at 7th number in the list of polluted countries whereas, Faisalabad stands at 3rd number in the list of polluted cities of the globe which was very alarming.

He said that Faisalabad was an industrial city where industrialists discharge their effluent in drains without its treatment and the untreated sewerage water of factories, mills and industries carries a number of chemicals which degraded the environment and pose a serious threats to the living things.

He said that chimneys of brick kilns and mills were also polluting the environment by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air which was not only creating respiratory problems but also causes smog during winter.

He said the government had started 'Clean & Green' programme in-time and the drive would help in arresting environmental pollution in the country. However, its ultimate objectives could not be achieved till the full cooperation of the general public.

He said that every citizen should contribute its role in arresting environmental pollution by keeping its house, office, school and other surrounding areas neat and clean.

The WASA has also started efforts against environment pollution.

In this connection, it has launched a project of waste water treatment with an estimated cost of Rs 20 billion. This project would help in treating 44 million gallons of waste water which would be used for irrigation purposes in addition to keeping the environment neat and clean from dangerous effects of the chemicals.