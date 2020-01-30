Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to launch amnesty scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch amnesty scheme for consumers who obtained sewerage and water supply connections illegally.

The consumers could regularize their illegal connections with payment of single fee only from February 1st.

It was decided in a meeting led by Managing Director WASA, Khalid Naseem Chandio, here on Thursday.

It was also decided that strict action will be taken against those who obtained illegal water connection from March 1st.

MD WASA also directed officials to prepare challans of all chronic defaulters and sent them to Judicial magistrate.

He said that steps would be taken on war footing to enhance the monthly income of WASA.

He said that grand crackdown would be launched against defaulters over non payment of WASA bills.

Khalid also ordered to expedite recovery of dues from government departments. The recovery targets for February were set by Rs 50 million.

He said that action will also be taken against officials over not achieving the targets.

He urged the consumers to submit their WASA dues timely to avoid from any inconvenience.