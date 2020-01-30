UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) To Launch Amnesty Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to launch amnesty scheme

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch amnesty scheme for consumers who obtained sewerage and water supply connections illegally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch amnesty scheme for consumers who obtained sewerage and water supply connections illegally.

The consumers could regularize their illegal connections with payment of single fee only from February 1st.

It was decided in a meeting led by Managing Director WASA, Khalid Naseem Chandio, here on Thursday.

It was also decided that strict action will be taken against those who obtained illegal water connection from March 1st.

MD WASA also directed officials to prepare challans of all chronic defaulters and sent them to Judicial magistrate.

He said that steps would be taken on war footing to enhance the monthly income of WASA.

He said that grand crackdown would be launched against defaulters over non payment of WASA bills.

Khalid also ordered to expedite recovery of dues from government departments. The recovery targets for February were set by Rs 50 million.

He said that action will also be taken against officials over not achieving the targets.

He urged the consumers to submit their WASA dues timely to avoid from any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Water February March All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Flo By Shahi Sawari Launches Services For Everyday ..

10 minutes ago

Al-khair university sells degrees: Chief Justice o ..

1 minute ago

New Islamabad Airport contractor paid Rs 560 mln k ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

24 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

24 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival to open Friday

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.