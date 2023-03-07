Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) warns defaulters for payment of pending dues till 15 March

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 08:29 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has fixed 15 March as the deadline for payment of pending dues to defaulters otherwise not only their connections would be suspended but strict legal action would also be taken against them.

This was announced by Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish while presiding over a meeting with officers of the recovery department here on Tuesday.

The MD WASA said that challans would be sent to courts against defaulters after disconnecting their sewerage and water supply connections if they failed to pay pending dues till March 15.

He said that recovery of all pending dues would be ensured from defaulters under land revenue act.

He said that a special desk has been set up at WASA Head Office Shamsabad where two deputy directors of recovery have been deployed to resolve issues of the visitors.

He said that it has been decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegal connections after the deadline and urged consumers to get their connections registered with WASA by availing of the facility of the special desk.

Chaudhry Muhammad Danish said that officers concerned have been directed to print list of defaulters and to public these lists and also for display at public places. He urged citizens to cooperate with the department and said that payment of all pending dues could bring the department out of the financial crisis.

