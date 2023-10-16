Open Menu

Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

A capacity-building workshop for technical staff of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was held here on Monday

Deputy Director I&C Hina Saleem was supervisor while Deputy Director Muhammad Noman Anwar and Assistant Director Tariq Hafeez participated as master trainers.

They trained the staff about pump efficiency and other instruments. Deputy Director Noman Anwar said that in-house training sessions were being held to groom the efficiency of WASA officers and technical staff and good results were achieved.

