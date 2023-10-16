Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) workshop

A capacity-building workshop for technical staff of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was held here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A capacity-building workshop for technical staff of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was held here on Monday.

Deputy Director I&C Hina Saleem was supervisor while Deputy Director Muhammad Noman Anwar and Assistant Director Tariq Hafeez participated as master trainers.

They trained the staff about pump efficiency and other instruments. Deputy Director Noman Anwar said that in-house training sessions were being held to groom the efficiency of WASA officers and technical staff and good results were achieved.