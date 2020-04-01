UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water And Sanitation Service Program To Establish 100 Hand-washing Points In City Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:07 PM

Water and Sanitation Service Program to establish 100 hand-washing points in city Peshawar

Water and Sanitation Service Program (WSSP) in collaboration with United Nations Health Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) would establish 100 hand-washing points in different areas of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Service Program (WSSP) in collaboration with United Nations Health Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) would establish 100 hand-washing points in different areas of the city.

Spokesman for WSSP Wednesday said that work on these hand washing facilities has already been started.

He informed that WSSP was working as a frontline force against spread of corona and disinfectant spray in all the union councils within the city limits has been conducted.

He said that an awareness campaign has also been underway with the help of Ulema and prayer leader aiming proper orientation of masses about corona. He said that disinfection of quarantine center in Duranpur has been conducted on daily besides disposal of garbage.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Prayer All Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff recover 10 cars, 8 moto ..

51 seconds ago

UEFA postpone all international matches scheduled ..

52 seconds ago

Germany extends virus curbs on public life to Apri ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association urge g ..

5 minutes ago

Czech brewers bet on bottles as pubs dry up amid v ..

5 minutes ago

KP Chief Secretary visits Food Department to asses ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.