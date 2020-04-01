Water and Sanitation Service Program to establish 100 hand-washing points in city Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water and Sanitation Service Program (WSSP) in collaboration with United Nations Health Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) would establish 100 hand-washing points in different areas of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Service Program (WSSP) in collaboration with United Nations Health Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) would establish 100 hand-washing points in different areas of the city.

Spokesman for WSSP Wednesday said that work on these hand washing facilities has already been started.

He informed that WSSP was working as a frontline force against spread of corona and disinfectant spray in all the union councils within the city limits has been conducted.

He said that an awareness campaign has also been underway with the help of Ulema and prayer leader aiming proper orientation of masses about corona. He said that disinfection of quarantine center in Duranpur has been conducted on daily besides disposal of garbage.