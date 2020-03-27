Water and Sanitation Service (WSSP) extends chlorine solution spray to public places, Government offices to counter caronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Water and Sanitation Service (WSSP) has extended chlorine solution and anti bacterial spray to public places, civil secretariat, Government offices and entire city to control spread of Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Service (WSSP) has extended chlorine solution and anti bacterial spray to public places, civil secretariat, Government offices and entire city to control spread of Coronavirus.

Spray was conducted at public places, urban areas, Government and semi Government offices, civil secretariat and affected areas.

The Rescue 1122 teams were also conducting fumigation and sanitization spray in rural areas of Peshawar and Nowshera districts.

The teams visited villages Amankot, Mohib Banda and Dheri Mian Ishaq in tehsil Pabbi in Nowshera and conducted the spray.

The residents appreciated the endeavors of the Government for controlling spread of Corona virus in the country.