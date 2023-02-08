UrduPoint.com

Water And Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Launches Tree Plantation Drive 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) launches Tree Plantation drive 2023

Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) formally launched Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 to ensure a clean and pleasant environment for the citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) formally launched Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 to ensure a clean and pleasant environment for the citizens.

The plantation drive was inaugurated by Chairman, board of Directors WSSCA, Major (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed, CEO and members of the Board of Directors.

During the campaign, more than 1000 saplings will be planted at different places.

The campaign was launched with the support of the Forest Department, on the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

WSSCA team will plant more than 1000 saplings in the dumping ground Salhad, adjoining areas of water tanks and in Dhamtoor.

Different trees, including Acacia Nilotica, Pine, Poplar, and Persian Lilal wil be planted.

On this occasion, Major (Retd) Zulfikar Ahmed said, "We are trying to provide a clean environment to the citizens and tourists, To further improve it, we are setting up garbage disposal mechanism here and planting trees.""WSSCA will plant 5,000 saplings this year, while next year this number will be doubled so that the citizens will be able to live in a better and more pleasant environment", he said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Company Government

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

5 minutes ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

18 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Mon ..

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Polic ..

18 minutes ago
 Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

16 minutes ago
 Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Mig ..

Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Migrants, One Dead - Emergency Se ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Bal ..

Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Balochistan Info Secretary

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.