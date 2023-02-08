Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) launches Tree Plantation drive 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) formally launched Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 to ensure a clean and pleasant environment for the citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) formally launched Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 to ensure a clean and pleasant environment for the citizens.

The plantation drive was inaugurated by Chairman, board of Directors WSSCA, Major (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed, CEO and members of the Board of Directors.

During the campaign, more than 1000 saplings will be planted at different places.

The campaign was launched with the support of the Forest Department, on the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

WSSCA team will plant more than 1000 saplings in the dumping ground Salhad, adjoining areas of water tanks and in Dhamtoor.

Different trees, including Acacia Nilotica, Pine, Poplar, and Persian Lilal wil be planted.

On this occasion, Major (Retd) Zulfikar Ahmed said, "We are trying to provide a clean environment to the citizens and tourists, To further improve it, we are setting up garbage disposal mechanism here and planting trees.""WSSCA will plant 5,000 saplings this year, while next year this number will be doubled so that the citizens will be able to live in a better and more pleasant environment", he said.