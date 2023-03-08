Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM), Nadra E-Sahulat sign MoU for bills collection

Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) and Nadra E-Sahulat signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday regarding the collection of water bills

Chief Financial Officer Naveed Akhtar and Assistant Director Arbab Amjad Khan signed the MoU. Assistant Manager Revenue and Billing Muhammad Sohail and Assistant Director PSD Mohsin Kamal were also present on the occasion.

Under this agreement, the customers of WSSCM can pay their bill through Nadra E- Sahulat application.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Financial Officer Naveed Akhtar said that the agreement would not only increase the revenue of the company, rather customers will also get rid of going to the bank and standing in long queues.

He said that WSSCM is providing the best facilities to the citizens of Mardan at the doorstep. If the citizens pay their bills in time, the company will ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water and sanitation services, he concluded.