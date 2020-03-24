Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), TMA start washing of city

The Tehsil Municipal Administration and Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Tuesday launched washing and cleanliness of streets, mosques, roads and Mohallas here in the city as part of precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona virus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) The Tehsil Municipal Administration and Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Tuesday launched washing and cleanliness of streets, mosques, roads and Mohallas here in the city as part of precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona virus.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner, TMA and WSSC washed different streets, Mohallas and roads with chlorine and other anti germs chemicals to wipe out the corona virus, said DC office.

As part of precautionary measures, awareness posters were also displayed at all public placed to sensitize the general public about the threat of corona virus.

As per the directives of KP government all the markets, public places, and public transports were closed within the city for next seven days while the public and private offices would also remained closed til March 28, the DC office said.

The DC urged masses to cooperate with the government and remain at home and stop all kind of public activities until the situation gets improved. He also advised masses to keep their streets clean to defeat corona virus.