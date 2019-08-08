Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar cancels employees holidays during Eid ul Adha

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:23 PM
General Manager (Operations) Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cancelled gazetted holidays of the managers and assistant managers during Eid ul Adha for smooth implementation of its plan
WSSP has has asked the zonal managers of zones A, B,C,D in Peshawarto implement the plan in letter and spirit.