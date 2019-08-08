Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar cancels employees holidays during Eid ul Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :General Manager (Operations) Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cancelled gazetted holidays of the managers and assistant managers during Eid ul Adha for smooth implementation of its plan.

WSSP has has asked the zonal managers of zones A, B,C,D in Peshawarto implement the plan in letter and spirit.