UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water And Sanitation Services Peshawar Cancels Employees Holidays During Eid Ul Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:23 PM

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar cancels employees holidays during Eid ul Adha

General Manager (Operations) Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cancelled gazetted holidays of the managers and assistant managers during Eid ul Adha for smooth implementation of its plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :General Manager (Operations) Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cancelled gazetted holidays of the managers and assistant managers during Eid ul Adha for smooth implementation of its plan.

WSSP has has asked the zonal managers of zones A, B,C,D in Peshawarto implement the plan in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Holidays Government

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

56 minutes ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

56 minutes ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

1 hour ago

Senate's body slams India on illegal action in occ ..

2 minutes ago

Indian government fraud ,Speaker National Assembly ..

2 minutes ago

Minister visits metro bus route

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.