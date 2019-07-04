Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) starts screening, vaccination of sanitation staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has started screening and vaccination of sanitation staff against various fatal diseases.

WSSP hired a team of an experienced firm for conducting screening tests and vaccination of the staff, says a press release here on Thursday.

The company has allocated Rs20 million to protect sanitation staff against fatal diseases like hepatitis and other diseases.

In the first phase, sanitation staff of Zone D are being screened and would be followed by staff at Zone C, A and B.

After screening, proper treatment of staff, who are diagnosed with any diseases, would be started.

Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah while lauding the initiative said the health of employees is the top most priorities of the company.

He directed zonal managers to ensure screening of vaccination of each and every sanitation staffer in their respective areas.

The company is taking care of employees and vaccination is their clear proof, he concluded.