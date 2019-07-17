Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) issues sanitation, disposal of solid waste program for union councils

The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has issued sanitation and quick disposal of solid waste's programme from union councils and muhallahs to make Peshawar clean

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has issued sanitation and quick disposal of solid waste's programme from union councils and muhallahs to make Peshawar clean.

Speaking to elected LG representatives, ulema and elites of the city, Chief Executive Officer WSSP, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said WSSP was a premier organization working tirelessly to make Peshawar clean and role of LG representatives and religious scholars was important for educating the masses about usefulness of cleanliness.

He said Malakanddair union council would be made model union council in terms of cleanliness and provision of better services to citizens.

Zafar said solid waste would be lifted from muhalla-level from different timings and people would be informed accordingly. He urged people to avoid wastage of water and throw waste at WSSP's dumping sites.