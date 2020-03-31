Water and Sanitation Services Program Kohat conducts disinfection campaign

Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) Tuesday continued fumigation and disinfection of various areas of the city to prevent spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) Tuesday continued fumigation and disinfection of various areas of the city to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The disinfection campaign was conducted in localities including Peshawar Chowk, Katcheri Chowk, Main Bazar, Mian Khel Bazar, Bannu Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Zargaran Bazar, Mustafa Bazar, OTS road, Jangle Khel, Chakkat kot, KDA, College Toen, Hayat Shaheed Colony, Pindi Road, Ghamgol Sahrif besides moques and imambarghas.

Chief Executive Officer Kohat, Arif Rauf also inspected city and urged people to adopt precautionary measures against corona outbreak. He said that people should maintain cleanliness in their residing areas and properly disposed off garbage and cooperates with sanitary staff.