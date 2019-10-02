Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) announces cleanliness competition

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) here Wednesday announced cleanliness competition between Municipal Inspectors of Zone-A and Zone-B.

In a statement issued from WSSP head office stated that main objective of the competition is to providing on time service to people besides making better cleanliness condition and staff motivation.

The decimals have been setup for competition which included sanitation services, cleanliness of the area, on time supply of drinking water, recovery, removal of leakages and resolve of public complaints.

The shields and cash prize of 15000, 10000 and 5000 would be given to first, second and third position holders of the competition, respectively.