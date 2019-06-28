Water and soft drink manufacturers to plant 12000 trees in HIE every year: Malik Ashiq

Following orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), each mineral water and soft drink manufacturing industry would plant 12000 plants instead of 10000 as directives each year in Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE)

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Following orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), each mineral water and soft drink manufacturing industry would plant 12000 plants instead of 10000 as directives each year in Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE).

This was stated by the Chairman HIE Industrialists Association Malik Ashiq Awan while chairing a meeting plantation drive in HIE.

He said that the KP billion Tree Tsunami project remained successful in the province and we would implement SCP orders and plant more trees than the directives.

Faisal Hayat Khan while addressing on the occasion said that provincial government should provide them land for plantation in HIE to follow the court orders.

He further said that plants were very important for the human beings and these were not only a source of oxygen for this planet but also balance the environment.

Faisal Hayat Khan demanded of the provincial government to provide them land in Hattar Economic Zone where every factory would plant 12000 trees annually.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Haripur on the occasion assured the industrialists of provision of land for plantation drive.

At the meeting officials of seven mineral water and soft drink manufacturing factories, environment and forest department were present.