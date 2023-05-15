UrduPoint.com

'Water Being Supplied On Priority Basis In Canals Of South Punjab'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that water is being supplied on priority basis in the canals of South Punjab to obtain the target of cotton cultivation

A review meeting regarding water supply in the canals of southern Punjab during cotton cultivation was held at Irrigation department on Monday.

Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid said that this year there was 27% water shortage in the system of the Irrigation department but with better planning, the farmers of South Punjab were being provided more water.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the next fifteen days were very important in terms of cotton cultivation in South Punjab.

In the three divisions of South Punjab, Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, cotton cultivation was ongoing on 4.554 million acres, which was 91% of the total target. To achieve the target of cotton cultivation, water supply was essential so that more area could be brought under cotton cultivation. He gave a message to the farmers that the promise of canal water supply would be fulfilled in the cotton season and in this context, the department of Agriculture and related institutions would implement the cotton rehabilitation programme to ensure cotton cultivation on maximum area.

