Water bills defaulters to face legal actions

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has decided to start taking legal actions against water charges defaulters including domestic and commercial consumers.

The concerned department has completed its survey regarding data collection of consumers availing water supply facility from RCB but have not deposited the due amounts of water bills.

According to details, the CEO RCB Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi on Thursday has directed the concerned authorities to take action against the water bills defaulters and also against those having illegal water connections from September 01, according to which illegal water connections from different areas of the cantt will be disconnected.

Moreover, not only the water connection of the defaulters will be disconnected, but FIRs will also be registered against them.

Under the direction of the CEO, Water Supply Department completed a survey to trace the illegal water connections.

A grace period of 51 days was given for the deposit of water charges and to get the existing water supply connections legal. The deadline will expire on 31st August 2024.

The CEO has directed to take indiscriminate action against the defaulters.