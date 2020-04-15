Water Board criticised for water crisis in city Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik has vehemently criticised the Karachi Water and Sewerage Borad (KW&SB) for growing crisis of water in the metropolis.

He said that the performance of the water board had remained zero, according to a communique here on Wednesday.

He said that the people were already worried about the current situation and now water crisis had increased their difficulties.

Tahir Malik said that the consumers of water in Orangi Town, Baldia and other areas of the city were facing acute shortage of drinking water.

He demended of the Sindh government to take action against the water board and ask them to ensure supply of water to the citizens.